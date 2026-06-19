Video captures emergency responders at the scene of a reported passenger train collision near Bedford, north of London.

Video: Passenger Train Collision Near Bedford Triggers Major Emergency Response https://t.co/GYvxROgSeg pic.twitter.com/zAhn6jKwHj — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 19, 2026

Early reports indicate that multiple individuals may have sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Firefighters, paramedics, and police were dispatched to the scene as authorities worked to assist passengers and assess the extent of the damage.

Officials have not yet released casualty figures or details on the cause of the incident.