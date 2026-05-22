Kyle Busch Dies at 41, NASCAR Confirms

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the sport’s most recognizable drivers, has died at the age of 41, according to NASCAR.

NASCAR said it was “saddened and heartbroken” by the news and extended condolences to Busch’s family, Richard Childress Racing, and the racing community.

Busch was widely regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in modern NASCAR history, earning multiple championships and dozens of career victories.

Tributes from fans, drivers, and teams have already begun pouring in across social media.