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Video: Cain Clark and Caleb Velasquez Seen Firing Outside San Diego Islamic Center
Video reportedly shows Cain Clark and Caleb Velasquez firing from a vehicle outside the Islamic Center of San Diego during yesterday’s deadly attack.
Authorities say the shooting left three people dead and triggered a major investigation in San Diego.
Investigators are also examining reported anti-Islam writings connected to the suspects.
Officials previously stated the suspects were later found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.