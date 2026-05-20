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Video: Cain Clark and Caleb Velasquez Seen Firing Outside San Diego Islamic Center

Published: 3 days ago
Video: Cain Clark and Caleb Velasquez Seen Firing Outside San Diego Islamic Center

Video reportedly shows Cain Clark and Caleb Velasquez firing from a vehicle outside the Islamic Center of San Diego during yesterday’s deadly attack.

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Authorities say the shooting left three people dead and triggered a major investigation in San Diego.

Investigators are also examining reported anti-Islam writings connected to the suspects.

Officials previously stated the suspects were later found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Published: 3 days ago
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