Video: One killed and 12 injured in car bomb explosion in Bab Sharqi, Damascus, Syria

The Syrian Health Ministry reported that one person was killed and 12 others were injured after a car bomb exploded in the Bab Sharqi area of Damascus. The blast caused panic in the neighborhood and prompted an immediate emergency response.

One killed and 12 injured in car bomb explosion in Bab Sharqi, Damascus, Syria pic.twitter.com/gGCVMjWN14 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 19, 2026

Medical and rescue teams were deployed to the scene to treat the wounded and assess the damage, while authorities secured the area and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.