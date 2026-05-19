Fast-Moving Brush Fire Explodes in Southern California, Triggering Evacuations

Firefighters rushed to contain a rapidly spreading brush fire in Southern California after flames tore through dry vegetation and forced evacuations across nearby communities.

By Monday afternoon, the wildfire had already scorched more than 800 acres before nearly doubling in size within hours, prompting a major emergency response. Around 500 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze, backed by five helicopters and three air tankers working to slow the fire’s advance.

Authorities ordered residents in threatened areas to evacuate as thick smoke covered the region and dangerous fire conditions fueled the fast-moving flames.