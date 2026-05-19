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Fast-Moving Brush Fire Explodes in Southern California, Triggering Evacuations

Published: 7 hours ago
Fast-Moving Brush Fire Explodes in Southern California, Triggering Evacuations

Firefighters rushed to contain a rapidly spreading brush fire in Southern California after flames tore through dry vegetation and forced evacuations across nearby communities.

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Fast-Moving Brush Fire Explodes in Southern California, Triggering Evacuations

By Monday afternoon, the wildfire had already scorched more than 800 acres before nearly doubling in size within hours, prompting a major emergency response. Around 500 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze, backed by five helicopters and three air tankers working to slow the fire’s advance.

Fast-Moving Brush Fire Explodes in Southern California, Triggering Evacuations

Authorities ordered residents in threatened areas to evacuate as thick smoke covered the region and dangerous fire conditions fueled the fast-moving flames.

Published: 7 hours ago
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