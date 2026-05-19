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Photos: Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez Identified in San Diego Islamic Center Shooting
Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, have been identified by law enforcement officials as the suspects in the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, according to reports.
Authorities said the attack left three people dead.
Investigators are reportedly examining anti-Islam writings found inside the vehicle where the suspects were discovered.
Officials previously stated the suspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.