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One Dead, Two Injured in Charleston South Carolina Shooting Near College Campus
One person was killed and two bystanders were injured in a shooting on King Street near the College of Charleston campus Sunday morning.
Authorities said the incident began as an argument outside Gilroy’s Pizza Pub in Charleston.
Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene as police secured the area.
Officials confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine what led to the violence.