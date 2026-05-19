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Anti-Islam Writings Found in Vehicle Used in San Diego Mosque Shooting
Investigators reportedly discovered anti-Islam writings inside the vehicle used by two teenagers accused in the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California.
According to reports, the attack left three people dead.
Officials also reportedly found writings and other materials linked to the suspects during the investigation.
Authorities continue investigating the motive behind the shooting and whether the attack is being treated as a hate crime.