News
Video: Search Efforts Underway After Buildings Collapse Following China Earthquake
Search and rescue operations are underway in Liuzhou after several buildings reportedly collapsed following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in China’s Guangxi region.
Authorities say multiple people are reported missing as emergency crews continue searching through debris.
Rescue teams and heavy equipment have been deployed to affected areas as officials assess the damage.
The earthquake triggered panic across parts of the region, with structural damage reported in several locations.