Search and rescue operations are underway in Liuzhou after several buildings reportedly collapsed following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in China’s Guangxi region.

Video: Search Efforts Underway After Buildings Collapse Following China Earthquake https://t.co/Qz2xZQG31K pic.twitter.com/uXsWzg86G8 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 17, 2026

Authorities say multiple people are reported missing as emergency crews continue searching through debris.

Rescue teams and heavy equipment have been deployed to affected areas as officials assess the damage.

The earthquake triggered panic across parts of the region, with structural damage reported in several locations.