News

Video: Search Efforts Underway After Buildings Collapse Following China Earthquake

Published: dayين ago
Video: Search Efforts Underway After Buildings Collapse Following China Earthquake

Search and rescue operations are underway in Liuzhou after several buildings reportedly collapsed following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in China’s Guangxi region.

Join Cedar News WhatsApp

Authorities say multiple people are reported missing as emergency crews continue searching through debris.

Rescue teams and heavy equipment have been deployed to affected areas as officials assess the damage.

The earthquake triggered panic across parts of the region, with structural damage reported in several locations.

Published: dayين ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى