Video: At least 4 killed, 8 injured in shooting spree in Mersin, Turkey; gunman still at large

At least four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire in the southern Turkish city of Mersin on Monday, in what authorities are describing as a shooting spree.

At least 4 killed, 8 injured in shooting spree in Mersin, Turkey; gunman still at large pic.twitter.com/3LXkWqy5IL — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 18, 2026

According to initial reports, the attacker fled the scene immediately after the incident and remains at large as security forces launch a large-scale manhunt across the area.

Police have cordoned off multiple neighborhoods while forensic teams collect evidence and investigators work to determine the motive behind the attack.

Local media reported panic in the area as residents rushed to safety, while the wounded were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Their conditions have not yet been fully disclosed.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect, and no group has claimed responsibility. The investigation is ongoing.