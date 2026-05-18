Video (Update): Death toll rises to 6 in Mersin shooting attack; manhunt for gunman continues

The death toll from the armed attack in the southern Turkish city of Mersin has risen to six, according to updated reports from local authorities. Eight other people remain injured following the shooting spree that took place earlier this week.

(Update): Death toll rises to 6 in Mersin shooting attack; manhunt for gunman continues pic.twitter.com/wrfGaETYj7 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 18, 2026

Security forces continue to search for the attacker, who fled the scene and remains at large. A large-scale manhunt is underway, with police tightening security and expanding operations across the region.

Officials have not yet released further details about the suspect or a possible motive, while investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the attack.