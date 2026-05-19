American Jewish Alliance Issues Statement After San Diego Islamic Center Shooting

The American Jewish Alliance and affiliated Jewish organizations released a statement following the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

In the statement, the groups said they were “heartbroken” by the attack and expressed solidarity with the Muslim community.

The organizations emphasized that “a mosque, a synagogue, a church, a school — the name on the building changes, the moral obligation does not.”

They also extended condolences to the victims and their families while condemning hatred and violence targeting places of worship.

The shooting, which left three people dead, remains under investigation by authorities.