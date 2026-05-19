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Video: Imam Taha Hassane Speaks After Deadly San Diego Islamic Center Shooting
WATCH: Imam Taha Hassane spoke publicly following the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.
During his remarks, he expressed deep grief over the loss of three lives and praised the actions of a security guard during the attack.
He also called for unity and solidarity within the community in the aftermath of what authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.
The shooting has sparked widespread reactions and condolences from religious and community leaders.