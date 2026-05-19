WATCH: Imam Taha Hassane spoke publicly following the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Video: Imam Taha Hassane Speaks After Deadly San Diego Islamic Center Shooting https://t.co/5x8Cr68DA6 pic.twitter.com/DomREfnmSB — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 18, 2026

During his remarks, he expressed deep grief over the loss of three lives and praised the actions of a security guard during the attack.

He also called for unity and solidarity within the community in the aftermath of what authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The shooting has sparked widespread reactions and condolences from religious and community leaders.