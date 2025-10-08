Ferris Wheel Collapse in Santa Cruz de la Sierra Leaves 10 Injured

A tragic Ferris wheel collapse in Santa Cruz de la Sierra has left at least ten people injured, with local authorities fearing additional casualties. The accident occurred Sunday evening during a popular fair in the Bolivian city, drawing immediate response from emergency services and sparking widespread concern about ride safety.

Ferris Wheel Collapse in Santa Cruz de la Sierra Injures 10, More Casualties Feared https://t.co/VavuAQ3BrE pic.twitter.com/9QU9pqTswb — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 8, 2025

Eyewitnesses described a scene of panic as the massive ride began to sway before partially collapsing, trapping several fairgoers in the wreckage. Videos shared on social media show the structure tilting and breaking apart as bystanders screamed for help.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Rescue teams from Santa Cruz’s fire and police departments quickly arrived at the scene. According to officials, at least ten people were taken to nearby hospitals, some with serious injuries. Authorities have not ruled out mechanical failure or poor maintenance as possible causes of the Ferris wheel collapse in Bolivia.

The local fair has been temporarily closed, and engineers are assessing the safety of other amusement rides. City officials confirmed that a full investigation has been launched to determine accountability.

Officials and Public Reaction

The Mayor’s Office of Santa Cruz de la Sierra stated that safety inspections will be intensified following the tragedy. “We cannot tolerate negligence when it comes to public safety,” a city spokesperson said.

Social media has since flooded with messages of anger and grief, as Bolivians question the lack of regulation and oversight for amusement rides in Santa Cruz and across the country.

Safety Concerns Renewed Nationwide

This Ferris wheel collapse in Santa Cruz de la Sierra has reignited national debate over amusement ride safety in Bolivia, especially during large public festivals. Officials are urging all fair operators to undergo immediate structural inspections to prevent future incidents.