News
Confirmed Large Tornado Near Windthorst Texas, Nearly Stationary
A large and extremely dangerous tornado near Windthorst, Texas has been confirmed, according to officials.
The tornado was reported about 5 miles northeast of Windthorst and is described as nearly stationary, increasing the risk of severe damage in one area.
Emergency officials are urging residents to take shelter immediately.
The situation is considered life-threatening as the tornado continues to impact the region.
More updates are expected as conditions develop.