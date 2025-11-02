Carlos Manzo assassination reports surfaced across social media late Thursday, claiming that the mayor from the city of Uruapan, Mexico, was killed by cartel-linked attackers. The allegations have not been verified by Mexican authorities or confirmed by recognized news outlets.

Carlos Manzo Assassination: Unverified Reports Claim Mayor Targeted in Mexico https://t.co/IbXSGCStqT pic.twitter.com/524JMru3XV — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 2, 2025

Claims Spread Online

According to posts circulating on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), the alleged attack was carried out by organized-crime groups. Some users shared that Manzo had previously appealed to President Claudia Sheinbaum for increased security support.

However, these reports do not include verified evidence or official statements regarding the mayor’s status or the details of any alleged assault.

Position Uncertain

Confusion continues over the exact role and identity of the official mentioned in the circulating claims. No governmental source has acknowledged a mayor named Carlos Manzo currently serving Uruapan.

Authorities Have Not Commented

Local and national Mexican officials have not issued any confirmation or response to the online allegations. Major media outlets in Mexico have not covered the reported incident.

Updating as facts emerge

The story remains fluid. More information may become available once authorities or reputable media provide verified statements.

Readers are advised to wait for official clarification before drawing conclusions.