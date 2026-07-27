Suspect Arrested in Connection With July Roxbury Shooting

A 20-year-old Jamaica Plain man has been arrested in connection with a July 5 shooting in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), working alongside the Boston Housing Authority Police, arrested Aahmonyea Platt, 20, on an outstanding warrant at approximately 8:40 p.m. on July 24 in the area of 82 Minden Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

Platt faces multiple charges, including:

Assault to murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Attempted assault and battery with a firearm

Carrying a firearm without a license (second offense)

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on July 5 near Smith Street and Pauline Bennett Way in Roxbury. Responding officers discovered a trail of blood and ballistic evidence at the scene. The victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital, where they were treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators recovered additional physical evidence during the investigation. Police said a second suspect has not yet been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities also said investigators developed probable cause to seek separate drug trafficking charges against the shooting victim after narcotics were allegedly recovered during the victim’s medical treatment. That matter is being handled independently of the shooting investigation.

Platt is expected to face the charges in Roxbury District Court.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275 or submit anonymous tips through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).