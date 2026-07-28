Update: Police Discover Five Deceased Newborns in Cardboard Boxes at Home in France’s Vaucluse — Reports

French police have reportedly discovered the bodies of five deceased newborn babies inside cardboard boxes at a residence in the Vaucluse department in southeastern France, according to local media reports.

Authorities launched an investigation after the remains were found at the home. Prosecutors and forensic investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including when the infants died and whether any criminal offenses were committed.

Local media reported that the discovery was made during a police operation at the property. Officials have not yet released the identities of those involved, and no arrests or charges had been announced at the time of publication.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities await the results of forensic examinations and autopsies. (facebook.com)