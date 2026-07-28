Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Northampton County, Pennsylvania Until 2:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northampton County, Pennsylvania, in effect until 2:15 p.m.

Residents in the warned area should prepare for dangerous weather conditions, including damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and possible hail. Strong thunderstorms can produce rapidly changing conditions that pose risks to people outdoors and motorists.

Officials urge residents to seek shelter in a sturdy building, avoid unnecessary travel during the storm, and stay away from windows until the warning expires.

Drivers should exercise caution, as heavy rain may reduce visibility and create hazardous road conditions. Continue to monitor local weather updates for the latest information and any additional warnings.