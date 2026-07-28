Zelensky Will Not Reinstate Fedorov as Ukraine’s Defense Minister; Khmara Expected to Lead Ministry — Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided not to return Mykhailo Fedorov to the post of defense minister, with Yevhenii Khmara expected to continue leading the ministry, according to RBC-Ukraine.

The outlet reported that the question surrounding the Defense Ministry’s leadership is now considered settled and that the president does not plan to reverse Fedorov’s departure.

Fedorov previously rejected offers to take another government position, insisting that returning as defense minister was the only role that would allow him to continue his military modernization and reform agenda. Khmara has been serving as interim defense minister but would still require formal parliamentary approval for a permanent appointment. (AP News)

No formal presidential decree or parliamentary vote confirming Khmara as permanent defense minister had been announced at the time of reporting.