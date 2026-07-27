NWS Requests Flooding and Hail Reports Following Storm in Rockland and Bergen Counties

The National Weather Service is asking residents to report any flooding or hail associated with the recent storm that moved through southern Rockland County, New York, and northern Bergen County, New Jersey.

Officials are requesting that reports include:

Time the flooding or hail occurred

the flooding or hail occurred Exact location

Photographs, if it is safe to take them

Residents are reminded to wait until conditions are safe before documenting or reporting storm damage. Public reports help meteorologists verify storm impacts, improve warning accuracy, and support damage assessments.

Never drive or walk through floodwaters, and continue to monitor official weather updates as additional storms may develop.