Bridgeport Shooting: 18-Year-Old Man Killed in City’s Fifth Homicide of 2026

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Monday evening in Bridgeport’s Hollow neighborhood in what police say is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to multiple reports of gunfire on Catherine Street, between Washington Avenue and Harral Avenue. Callers reported hearing shots fired and seeing a man bleeding inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found Leon Richardson, 18, seated in the driver’s seat of a Honda with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bridgeport Police homicide detectives remained at the scene throughout the night, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the area as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Thomas Harper at (203) 581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.