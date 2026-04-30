Breaking News: Search Underway at Lincoln Woods State Park Amid Active

An emergency search operation is currently underway at Lincoln Woods State Park in Rhode Island, where authorities have deployed multiple rescue units following an incident reported earlier today.

According to local officials, search and rescue teams, including divers and drone operators, are actively combing areas of the park, particularly around its water sections. The situation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the operation or whether a missing person is involved.

Police and emergency services have cordoned off parts of the park as investigations continue. Officials are expected to release further details once the initial search phase is complete.

This is a developing story and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

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