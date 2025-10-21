Atlanta Police Arrest Armed Man Who Threatened to Open Fire at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Atlanta police say they averted a potential tragedy at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after arresting a man who threatened to open fire inside the terminal with an AR-15 rifle.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle of Cartersville, Georgia, was taken into custody around 9:54 a.m. on Monday after officers located him inside the Domestic South Terminal near the TSA checkpoint, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

Authorities have not reported any injuries, and the situation was resolved without shots being fired. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine the suspect’s motive and whether any charges will include terroristic threats or weapons violations.