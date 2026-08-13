Illinois Powerball Ticket Wins $1.04 Billion Jackpot

A Powerball ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, winning an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, according to Powerball.

The winning numbers for the August 12, 2026 drawing were 4, 26, 66, 67, 69, with Powerball 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Powerball lists the jackpot at approximately $1.04 billion, with a cash value of about $450.5 million. The Illinois ticket was the only jackpot winner listed for the drawing.

Other major prizes included a $2 million Match 5 + Power Play ticket in Massachusetts and $1 million Match 5 tickets sold in Arizona, California, Florida and North Carolina.