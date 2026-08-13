Destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Fall River County, South Dakota — 90 MPH Winds Possible

A Destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fall River County in southwestern South Dakota until 4:45 p.m. MDT.

The storm is capable of producing radar-indicated wind gusts up to 90 mph and very large hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter. The warning also indicates that a tornado is possible.

With winds of this strength, significant damage to roofs, trees, power lines and structures is possible, while hail of this size can severely damage vehicles and property.

Residents in the warning area should seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building, preferably in an interior room away from windows. The National Weather Service in Rapid City is responsible for severe-weather warnings across this part of South Dakota. (weather.gov)