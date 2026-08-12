Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Northeast Colorado With 80 MPH Winds, Large Hail Possible

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of northeastern Colorado through 9 p.m. MDT, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch includes Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Morgan and Washington counties.

The strongest storms could produce wind gusts up to 80 mph and very large hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter, along with frequent lightning.

Residents across the watch area should closely monitor warnings as thunderstorms develop and be prepared to seek shelter if severe weather approaches.