A Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for High Springs, Bell and Haile, Florida, until 6:00 p.m. EDT, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail, while a tornado is also possible.

The warning area also includes Williford, Clark and Wannee, with approximately 15,372 people potentially exposed.

Residents in the affected area should remain indoors and stay away from windows until the storm has passed and the warning is lifted.