Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms in Atlantic With 45 MPH Winds

Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed over the central subtropical Atlantic, becoming the third named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Cristobal has maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph and is moving rapidly eastward. The National Hurricane Center says the storm is located far west of the Azores and currently poses no direct threat to land. (National Hurricane Center)

Forecasters expect Cristobal to gradually weaken as it encounters increasingly unfavorable conditions, with the system forecast to dissipate on Thursday. No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect. (National Hurricane Center)

The storm is being closely monitored as activity begins to increase across the Atlantic during the heart of hurricane season.