A Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for High Springs, Bell and Haile, Florida, until 6:00 p.m. EDT, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail. The warning also indicates that a tornado is possible.

Other locations in the warned area include Williford, Clark and Wannee, with approximately 15,372 people potentially exposed.

Residents should remain indoors, stay away from windows and continue monitoring weather alerts until the warning expires.