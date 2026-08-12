Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for High Springs, Fort White and Bell, Florida

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for High Springs, Fort White and Bell, Florida, until 6:00 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail, while the warning graphic also indicates that a tornado is possible.

Other communities in the warned area include Williford, Clark and Wannee. Approximately 24,399 people are within the warning area.

Residents should move indoors and stay away from windows while the storm passes.