Severe Storm Threat Continues From Missouri Into Ohio Valley With 70 MPH Winds Possible

The severe thunderstorm threat continues from eastern Missouri into the lower Ohio River Valley, although storms are becoming more sporadic this evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 577 remains in effect, with the strongest storms still capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph and hail up to 1.25 inches.

The threat area stretches from around Jefferson City and St. Louis eastward toward Evansville, Louisville and Lexington.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe storms remain possible within the existing watch area, but a new watch is not currently expected as activity gradually becomes less organized.