Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Newburgh, Peekskill and Woodbury, New York

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Newburgh, Peekskill and Woodbury, New York, until 1:15 a.m. EDT, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

Other communities inside the warning area include Cold Spring, Mahopac, Lake Carmel, Patterson, Golden’s Bridge, Bedford Hills and Washingtonville.

Around 377,000 people, 107 schools and five hospitals are within the warned area. Residents should move indoors, stay away from windows and remain alert for additional warnings.