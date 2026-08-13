Thunderstorms Linger Across South Florida With Heavy Rain and Dangerous Lightning

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are lingering across parts of South Florida this evening, particularly around Lake Okeechobee, the Everglades and portions of Southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Rain chances are expected to gradually decrease through the evening, but some storms could still produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

The highest rain chances shown by the National Weather Service are around Everglades City and Lakeport, while chances are considerably lower around Miami, Fort Lauderdale and other coastal locations.

Residents encountering thunderstorms should remain indoors, especially when lightning is present.