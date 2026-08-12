Auguste-Marie Bile-Aka Amoa, 25, Named as London Bus Driver Shot Dead Outside Clapham Pub

Auguste-Marie Bile-Aka Amoa, a 25-year-old London bus driver known to friends as “Billy,” has been named as the man shot dead outside the Landor Pub in Clapham, south London.

Emergency services were called to Willington Road shortly before 10 p.m. Monday following reports of gunfire. Amoa was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.

Friends and relatives paid tribute to him as a kind, gentle and hardworking young man, with acquaintances saying he appeared to have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A 22-year-old man who later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains under police guard as detectives investigate the circumstances of the shooting.