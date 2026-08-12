Severe Storm Risk for Central Alabama Today, Damaging Winds Possible

A Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe thunderstorms is in effect today across portions of north-central and eastern Alabama through 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham says the primary threat is damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as storms develop across the region.

Areas near and east of Birmingham, including parts of the Anniston, Gadsden, Alexander City and Auburn regions, are within the highlighted risk zone.

Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and be prepared to move into a sturdy shelter if severe thunderstorm warnings are issued.