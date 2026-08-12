Dangerous Heat Builds Across Florida, Georgia and Alabama Through the Weekend

Dangerous heat is expected to intensify across the Florida Panhandle, southern Georgia and southeastern Alabama through the upcoming weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

High temperatures will generally climb into the mid to upper 90s, with some locations approaching 100°F. Heat index values are forecast to repeatedly reach 108°F or higher, creating potentially hazardous conditions over several consecutive days.

The hottest conditions are expected late this week and over the weekend, while rain chances remain below normal across much of the region.

A few strong thunderstorms are also possible later this afternoon across portions of Georgia and the eastern Florida Big Bend, bringing localized gusty winds and heavy rain.