Novorossiysk Water Supply Suspended After Ukrainian Drone Damage, Mayor Says

The water supply in Russia’s Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk has been suspended after damage caused by Ukrainian drones, according to the city’s mayor.

Local authorities said the drone attack damaged infrastructure linked to the water system, forcing officials to halt supplies while emergency crews assess the damage and begin repairs.

Novorossiysk is a major Russian Black Sea port and energy hub, making disruptions to critical infrastructure there particularly significant.

Authorities have not yet announced when normal water service will be fully restored.