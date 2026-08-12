13 Dead, 67 Rescued After Boat Accident on Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba

At least 13 people have died and 67 others were rescued after a boat accident on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe, according to police.

The vessel was reportedly carrying dozens of passengers when the accident occurred, triggering a major rescue operation on the lake.

Authorities said 67 people were brought to safety, while the death toll rose to 13. Search and recovery efforts were continuing as officials worked to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.

Lake Kariba, which lies along the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, is one of the world’s largest artificial lakes and is widely used for fishing, transport and tourism.