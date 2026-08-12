Robert Gilman, a former U.S. Marine, has been released from Russian custody after more than four years in detention and has returned to the United States for medical treatment. Russia said the release was granted on humanitarian grounds, and U.S. officials said no Russian prisoner was handed over in exchange.



PHOTOS: Robert Gilman Released by Russia After More Than Four Years in Detention https://t.co/niwLY0I86y pic.twitter.com/qx4u7GWJtr — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 12, 2026

Gilman, 32, had been detained since 2022 after being accused of assaulting a police officer in Voronezh while intoxicated. He later received additional convictions related to alleged assaults on prison and law-enforcement personnel, bringing his total sentence to about 10 years. His family disputed aspects of the charges and repeatedly raised concerns about his treatment and health.

His condition reportedly deteriorated severely during detention. He spent weeks in a dissociative stupor and was transferred for psychiatric and medical treatment before his release. He is expected to continue receiving medical and psychological care in the United States.

President Donald Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to pardon Gilman on humanitarian grounds. Trump emphasized that the United States did not release anyone to Russia in return, while officials described Moscow’s decision as a “goodwill gesture.”

Photos and footage released following his return show Gilman aboard the aircraft with his mother, appearing visibly thin after his lengthy detention. A U.S. State Department aircraft later arrived at Dulles International Airport, where officials welcomed him before arrangements for further treatment.