Alabama Faces Hot Wednesday With Storm Chances East and North

Much of central Alabama will see another hot day Wednesday, with highs ranging from the low 90s in northeastern areas to the upper 90s farther southwest, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly across eastern Alabama and the far north. Birmingham is forecast near 93°F, while Tuscaloosa could reach 96°F and Demopolis around 97°F.

Some showers and storms may linger across eastern areas tonight, with overnight lows generally in the 70s.

On Thursday, additional storm chances are expected mainly in eastern Alabama, while temperatures climb further, reaching the mid-90s in the east and near 100°F in western areas.