New York City Could Reach 89°F Today as Sunshine Dominates

High temperatures across the New York City metropolitan area are expected to reach the mid-80s to low 90s this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine through the early afternoon.

The National Weather Service forecast shows New York City near 89°F, while Newark and Paramus could reach around 90°F. White Plains is forecast near 87°F, with temperatures generally in the upper 80s across Long Island and southern Connecticut.

Conditions will be slightly warmer than normal, but humidity is not expected to become excessively oppressive.

Later tonight, isolated to spotty showers and thunderstorms may develop across parts of the region.