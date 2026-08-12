Former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji Dies at 97

Former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji has died at the age of 97 following an illness, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

Zhu served as China’s premier from 1998 to 2003 and became one of the most prominent architects of the market-oriented reforms that helped accelerate the country’s economic transformation.

During his time in senior leadership, Zhu pushed restructuring of state-owned enterprises, financial reforms and China’s deeper integration into the global economy, including preparations surrounding its entry into the World Trade Organization.

He remained widely associated with the period in which China experienced rapid industrialization, rising foreign investment and expanding international trade.