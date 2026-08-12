Four Men Killed in Huyton Crash Identified by Dental Records

Four men who died after a Seat Cupra Formentor crashed into a lamppost in Huyton were identified using dental records, a coroner’s court has heard.

The victims were Jack Diggle, 23, Benjamin Dooley, 23, Andrew Roberts, 24, and Craig Shackleton-Brady, 26. All four were pronounced dead at the scene after the single-vehicle crash on East Prescot Road in the early hours of July 24.

At the opening of their inquests at Bootle Town Hall, the court heard the men were identified through dental records and clothing seen on CCTV footage earlier that evening. Their causes of death were recorded as multiple injuries.

Police said five people were inside the vehicle and four were killed in the collision.

James Diggle, 27, has been charged with four counts of aiding and abetting causing death by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court next month.

The inquests have been formally opened and suspended pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. Families of the four victims have paid emotional tributes, describing them as deeply loved sons, brothers, partners and friends.