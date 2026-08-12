Over 80 Kg of Marijuana Found in São Paulo FC Team Bus in Bolivia

More than 80 kilograms of marijuana were discovered inside a bus that was due to transport São Paulo FC during the Brazilian football club’s stay in Bolivia, according to reports.

Authorities reportedly found the drugs during an inspection of the vehicle before it was used by the team.

Three people were arrested in connection with the discovery as authorities opened an investigation into how the marijuana came to be inside the bus.

There was no indication that São Paulo FC players or staff were involved in the alleged drug shipment.