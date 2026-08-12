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At least three people have reportedly been stabbed to death at a daycare in Hopkins, Minnesota, according to initial scanner reports.

VIDEO: Reports of Multiple Fatal Stabbings at Daycare in Hopkins, Minnesota https://t.co/Kr0KPv7UoO pic.twitter.com/6IBba9SlQA — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 12, 2026

Emergency crews and law enforcement were responding to the scene as details remained limited.

The circumstances surrounding the attack, the identities of the victims and information about a possible suspect were not immediately confirmed by authorities.

The report remains developing, and the preliminary death toll could change as officials release verified information.