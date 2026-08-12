News
VIDEO: Reports of Multiple Fatal Stabbings at Daycare in Hopkins, Minnesota
At least three people have reportedly been stabbed to death at a daycare in Hopkins, Minnesota, according to initial scanner reports.
Emergency crews and law enforcement were responding to the scene as details remained limited.
The circumstances surrounding the attack, the identities of the victims and information about a possible suspect were not immediately confirmed by authorities.
The report remains developing, and the preliminary death toll could change as officials release verified information.