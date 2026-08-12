Damaging Wind Gusts Possible Across North Florida and South Georgia This Afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center says the potential is increasing for a few damaging wind gusts across parts of northern Florida and southern Georgia this afternoon.

SPC Mesoscale Discussion #1950 highlights a corridor where thunderstorms may strengthen and produce wind gusts of 60 mph or greater.

The discussion says a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is not currently expected, with the probability of watch issuance listed at only 5%.

Residents across the highlighted areas should still monitor local warnings closely, as isolated storms could become strong enough to produce damaging winds.