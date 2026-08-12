Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Much of Indiana Until 4 PM CDT

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Indiana until 4 p.m. CDT, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center.

The watch covers a broad area from northern and central Indiana into parts of the east-central portion of the state, as a large complex of thunderstorms moves through the region.

Storms within the watch area may produce damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rain, with additional severe thunderstorm warnings possible as the system progresses eastward.

Residents across the watch area should monitor local warnings closely and be prepared to move indoors if severe weather approaches.