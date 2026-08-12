Tornado Warning Issued for Ottawa, Mendota and Marseilles, Illinois

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Ottawa, Mendota and Marseilles, Illinois, until 9:15 a.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is based on radar-indicated rotation, with no hail currently expected.

Other communities inside the warned area include Earlville, Leland, Sheridan, Wedron, Dayton, Troy Grove and Baker.

Around 56,000 people, 25 schools and two hospitals are within the warning area. Residents should move immediately to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows.