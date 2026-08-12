Solar Eclipse Begins Over Russia’s Arctic, Roscosmos Says

A solar eclipse has begun over Russia’s Arctic regions, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The phenomenon is part of the August 12, 2026 solar eclipse, which is visible across parts of the Arctic and Europe, with totality occurring along a narrow path farther west.

Observers in affected Russian Arctic areas are seeing the Moon move across the Sun, producing a partial solar eclipse.

Roscosmos and astronomy experts have reminded viewers to use proper solar-viewing glasses or certified filters, as looking directly at the Sun during the partial phase can cause serious eye damage.